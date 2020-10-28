Help me understand why Joe Biden should reveal whether he would expand the Supreme Court if he becomes president. I hear people on both sides of the aisle clamoring for him to say if he intends to do this. Also, some Democratic members of Congress are pushing for Nancy Pelosi to strike a deal with the Republicans on COVID-19 relief.

In this country we still call America, one’s word as one’s bond has been destroyed and replaced by lying and deception. We have politicians on video all across the country saying they will do something and then turning their back on what they said. On video, they might even outright lie and say something different.

Oh, how our kids must be getting an education from these politicians. Biden and Pelosi should just match the Republicans and start saying anything and keep on moving. They’re fighting a man who has told over 20,000 documented lies and 53 senators who seemingly turn a blind eye while following him over a truth-telling cliff.

Americans, be prepared for the turmoil that I believe will follow this election. Because the seeds of destruction are already being planted by the most powerful man in the world. Of course Biden will expand the courts, rolling over a precedent that has held for generations. Do unto to others as they have done unto you seems to be the new model in this nation.

I will say this again: We need to do something about our history books!

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township