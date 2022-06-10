Who killed Uvalde 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza?

I did. We did.

I voted and we voted for political representatives who are afraid or incapable of passing regulatory laws limiting the possibility of military-designed assault-style weapons and ghost weapons getting into the hands of people who are immature or suffering from mental illness.

We (and I) should think hard about who we vote for in upcoming elections. Lives are at stake. Trust in government is at stake.

The power of politicians and their political action committees comes from me and others who vote to put/keep them in office.

Tom Hoober

Lancaster