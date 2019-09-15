The trend of mass shootings is as disturbing to me as it is to most Americans. Solutions to end these senseless killings are complex, but the causes may be related more to our violent human nature than to guns.
In his book “Brief Answers to the Big Questions,” the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking attributes humans’ propensity for aggression to our DNA. He posits that biologically, evolution has been very slow in maturing the behavioral aspects of human brains; as a species, we still retain primitive “caveman” emotions. Quoting Hawking, “Aggression, in the form of subjugating ... killing and taking (plunder) ... has had definite survival advantages up to the present time.”
History agrees, based on wars, conquests and deliberate inhumanities. There’s no arguing that modern weapons make efficient killing machines, but it still requires a person to intentionally load, aim and fire.
Where guns are bypassed, killers have used vehicles to mow down pedestrians on the street or bombs to blow them up. The 9/11 terrorists flew planes into buildings to kill innocent people. Blame it on radicalism, hate or just the latent genetic urge to kill, but humans can be barbarous creatures.
Some proposed gun control suggestions lack sensibility. Guns don’t scare me as much as candidates like Beto O’Rourke do. His “F-word” T-shirt promotion to “end gun violence now” is asinine and his “mandatory buyback” untenable. Confiscating legally registered guns violates the Second Amendment. This is a fumbled political football that does not stop the mass shooting carnage.
Bob Bodnar
West Lampeter Township