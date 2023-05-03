The column by state Sen. Ryan Aument published in the March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline asserts that “Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system.” And his recent newsletter’s top article was about his perceived need to prevent students from being exposed to (gasp!) sex in school library materials. This leaves me with the impression that he thinks less knowledge, not more, is what the next generation needs.

Our education system is not “broken” (whatever that means), but it is definitely outdated. We clearly need to review our educational goals and the means to achieve them. American citizens do need the concentrated math, science and social studies that appear to me to be so much better taught now than they were 50 years ago. We must expand beyond that, however, to include more world history and geography, bring back English grammar and composition, introduce the basics of personal financial management, develop a stellar curriculum that embodies critical thinking and reinstate at least a full year of civics as a requirement for graduation.

If that means expanding the school year or the number of required years and investing more in teachers’ education and salaries, so be it. But it also requires that parents and the general public become a lot more invested in our future generations than they are now. If parents continue to treat educators as though they are the enemy, and if the general public continues to grumble about having to fund public schools because they personally have no children in school, we could ultimately return to a time when only the wealthy can afford to produce educated offspring.

Pennsylvania public education needs an overhaul for the 21st century. I recommend tapping into the many, many active and retired educators who would be willing, even eager, to be involved in such a project. There is no quick solution; new systems take a long time to perfect. But we have to start. And banning books is not the way to start.

Doris Russ

Salunga