I was disappointed to read the LNP editorial (“Fix the roads,” Sept. 26) asking Lancaster to become more “car-friendly.”
Unbelievably, this editorial was published the same day as a story about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home in Manor Township (“Man dies after being struck by minivan”). That man lost his life. Increased pedestrian deaths are one of the consequences of designing streets and roads for cars and cars alone.
Our streets are for everyone, whether they are biking, driving, or walking. Prioritizing vehicles is a huge step backward for so many reasons, and I am glad that we live in a city that is proactively working on ways to make the streets safer for all those who use them.
Amanda Bakay
Lancaster