We hear the same thing from our parents every day: “Get off your phone.” “Go outside.” “Come downstairs.”

Please, open your eyes. Can’t you see that we are trying? We are trying to be present. We are trying to be involved in the family. But it seems that whenever we try to do what you ask, we get talked down to.

Why would we leave our safe haven of the internet? That’s where our flaws are celebrated, and we are accepted for who we are. It’s where being different is cool, and you’re constantly surrounded by that online community of people. These people share our beliefs and values and encourage us to be the best version of ourselves.

Open your eyes. We know that you don’t see it like this. That you think your kid is broken because they would rather be on their phone than go play outside.

Try to understand. We live in a different world. Ask your kids what they do online. Ask them what they do, and support them. Your kids are not you.

Open your eyes.

Lindsey Mecouch

Fulton Township

Grade 10, Solanco High School