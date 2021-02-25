The Feb. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline included two pieces about fiscal common sense.

The Bloomberg News article on Page A1 headlined “Next aid package a whopper” discussed infrastructure plus perhaps extending “Obamacare,” jobs programs, taxes increases, etc.

And there was a reader letter headlined “Where is the money coming from?”

The federal government is unique in that it can finance itself three ways: collecting income (how we all function), borrowing money (which only works to a certain point for us all) or printing more money (only available to the folks who regulate the money).

One can borrow money only until the ability to pay it back ceases or the lender demands payback. If either of these happen, we are in serious trouble (it will be time to pay the piper). Each time we print new money, the value of our existing money and holdings decreases.

Another seldom-mentioned consequence of runaway fiscal policy would be the potential loss of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency as confidence in the U.S. diminishes. Perhaps this is why precious metals and cybercurrency are popular.

Currently, we are approaching a $28 trillion national debt. Congressional support for more programs is strong, while deficit concerns are at the lowest levels in decades, according to the Bloomberg News article. At what point will our country become a bad credit risk?

Bob Reynolds

Leola