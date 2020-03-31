This is in response to the March 25 letter “What goes around comes around.” I’m guessing that when the letter writer votes, he simply pulls the Republican lever, just like his father, grandfather and every previous generation of his family.

A very wise man once told me that I should vote for the person I think is most qualified for the job. That means doing my homework and studying the issues, the candidates and their stand on what’s important to me. Voting strictly one party or the other because you and your family have always done so isn’t being responsible. As a voter, you have the right and privilege to make yourself heard. There are plenty of moderate Republicans who think “Sleepy Joe” is a better choice just as there are plenty of conservative Democrats who think “Crazy Don” would do a better job. Many people think neither is qualified.

The good news is that all of us have an opportunity to use our vote to do what we think is in the best interest of all. With that comes the responsibility of being informed — not just on a national level but on state and local levels.

The writer’s attitude of backlash, division and hateful rhetoric — of always having to be right — isn’t productive and is what’s wrong with the attitudes pervading our country. Perhaps he should think about using persuasive arguments instead of comments that make him look petty.

Deborah Caskey

East Hempfield Township