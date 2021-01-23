I do not condone the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But I do question who the perpetrators really were. The FBI should continue to investigate and let the American people know the truth as soon as possible. Those involved should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

I do, however, resent our elected officials, media members and posters on social media outlets stating that this event was so egregious and that the Capitol, where our representatives work, is a sacred place.

What happened to those who have argued in the past that “They are just acting on their frustration?” It seems that it is only acceptable when it’s not happening to them!

First of all, the Capitol is the people’s house, not just the house for the people’s representatives. If our representatives think the events of Jan. 6 were so egregious, why didn’t they do anything about the incidents of arson, looting and even murder that took place in 2020 and involved homes and businesses of people in cities across America who thought their homes and businesses were sacred? Those perpetrators should also be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

I’ll tell you why. I believe our representatives in Washington are elitists! They think they are better than us. Wake up America! They are not!

Ours is a government for the people, by the people. We pay their salaries. They work for us!

Nobody should have the right to hurt or destroy anyone or their property for any reason in this country! It’s no wonder the approval rating of Congress is so low!

Debra Schelling

East Hempfield Township