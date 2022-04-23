The trend across the latter half of the 20th century was toward what political historians refer to as an “imperial presidency” (see the book “The Imperial Presidency,” by Arthur Schlesinger, Jr.), with the executive branch gaining increasing power at the expense of the legislative branch. I will venture an opinion that both parties offered up candidates who could be at least marketed as honorable men and women — until 2016.

Looking backward at the Trump years, when the mark of acceptability is that the former president did not commit an indictable crime because he was a sitting president, but behaved in a plethora of ways that testify to his lack of a moral compass, we have a problem. Couple the institutional powers of the presidency with an unethical man, then link this with the roughly 35% of the American population who approved of such behavior, and we have the makings of a climate change that is dark indeed.

Joe Fischer

Northumberland County