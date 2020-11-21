Our president is embarrassing (letter) Nov 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Please, President Donald “lame duck” Trump, stop quacking. Accept the will of the American people and quietly waddle off stage. Your birdbrained tweets are an embarrassment to America.Norman W. Johanson Manheim Township Today's Top Stories Your CBD Store opens in Lancaster Township's Stone Mill Plaza shopping center 10 min ago Missing: Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared 5 months ago; police say she was abducted 1 hr ago Lancaster city seeks bids to evaluate police department; seeks state accreditation 1 hr ago 'I love this country': 28 new citizens from 12 countries take oath in Lancaster ceremony 1 hr ago L-S postmortem, plus Evan Clark, Nolan Rucci notes: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 21 1 hr ago Soups On! at Ephrata's New Joy Church provides hearty meals to families 1 hr ago Winning lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 6 hrs ago Heartbreaking loss for L-S, which falls to Jersey Shore in PIAA Class 4A state semifinals 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Lame Duck Presidency Embarrassment