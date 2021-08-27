It is clear that the American public will not support protracted wars.

We are a representative democracy. Our representatives owe their employers — the American citizens — notification about what they are doing, especially if it involves sacrificing American lives. It would have helped if our administrations, both Democratic and Republican, had let the public know what we were doing in Afghanistan all these years. I had no idea, and I read the news every day. No wonder Americans lost interest.

Well, now we know.

Our long presence in Afghanistan kept at bay a group of vicious, ultraviolent, religious totalitarians, who were hosts and coreligionists of the 9/11 perpetrators. The Taliban, heartily encouraged by our defeat, is now free to murder, rape and oppress on a grand scale. Their rule over Afghanistan will likely provide an enormous base for Islamist terrorist operations.

Our debacle in Afghanistan has already reverberated around the world. Our friends have taken note. And so have our enemies.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster