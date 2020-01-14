Three years ago, prior to the 2016 election, I posed the question (and challenge to wake up!) as to how we citizens wished to be remembered in history. Did we want to be stained, as Germans were after Nazism, or move forward toward a more egalitarian world — economically, socially and environmentally? Although millions more nationally chose the latter, a significant majority in Lancaster County chose a charlatan — a snake-oil salesman of falsehoods and fear — and his political stooges.
After three years of unprecedented lies, propaganda, corruption, cover-up, abuse of power and moral bankruptcy from this administration, I again pose the question to supposedly salt-of-the earth, family-loving Lancaster: Will you continue to support this regime and its policies? Will you be able to answer to history and, more importantly, to your children and grandchildren when they ask, “Why did you cause these difficulties for us? Why did you choose to oppress women when universal health care would prevent abortions, support families and reduce costs? To burden us with enormous debt for an artificial economy that benefits the wealthy? To kill thousands, displace millions and impact our future by worsening climate change? To enable white supremacy in the name of religion, inciting violence, racism, xenophobia? To allow the oligarchy to enrich itself by abusing the military? Did you care more for an ideology than your family, your community, your world? How can we forgive you?”
Help them before it’s too late.
Patrick Brady
Landisville