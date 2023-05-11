Letters to the editor logo

The front page of the May 1 LNP | LancasterOnline featured an article by The Associated Press with the headline “Why are meds getting scarce?”

The problem is multifactorial, and reliance on foreign production is a significant part of this critical problem.

A more important question is: Why has the number of prescriptions — particularly for Adderall, which is amphetamine — increased so dramatically?

Have we not learned the lessons from the overuse of opioids such as OxyContin? Our culture and medical establishment have fallen under a spell, relying on pharmaceuticals for health.

The first step in freeing ourselves from the spell is to acknowledge and understand it.

Edward Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township

