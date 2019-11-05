The beach is a favorite vacation spot for many people. It offers swimming, boating, fishing, or just plain lounging. The vastness of the ocean and the power of its waves are impressive. However, looking at it closely reveals some of its problems. Most of us are aware of the danger of rising ocean levels and the damage to coral reefs, but are unaware of others.
The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change, “The Oceans And Cryosphere” (from the Greek word kryos, meaning cold) paints a grim picture. Fresh water from melting ice flows into the ocean and, being less dense, floats on top. The resulting barrier between the sea water and the atmosphere hinders the oxygen in the sea water from being replenished. Also, warm water holds less oxygen than cold water. Oxygen is essential for marine life. In addition, this fresh water limits the cycling of nutrients from the deep to the surface, affecting the essential growth of life at the bottom of the food chain.
Climate and oceans are closely linked. Since the 1980s, the ocean has taken up more than 90% of the excess heat in the climate system and 20%-30% of the carbon dioxide emitted. The ocean is now more acidic than it has been in the last 2 million years because of its absorption of CO2. If we can reduce our emissions promptly and fully protect large areas of our oceans, there is still hope.
Wayne Olson
Manheim