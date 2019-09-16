Not only as an American but as a Christian, I have been looking back and reflecting on my own life and about the direction our nation is going morally.
It seems our nation is carrying a heavy burden with abortion, banning prayer and Bible-reading from our public schools and not honoring traditional marriage. Surely our nation has not honored God and his word. It appears our nation and people have turned their backs on God and his word. Our nation is more divided today than it was during the Civil War.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation does not help matters any. Our nation and people need to turn their faith and face back to God and his word, repent of sin and seek his face so he can heal our land.
I felt I needed to write this letter; there needs to be forgiveness, peace and respect between us all, even Republicans and Democrats.
Time is short. We don’t know when Jesus will return. We all need to get our lives and hearts right with God before he does.
Bill Mattern
Lancaster