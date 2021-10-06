My mind keeps turning to the opening words of an old James Russell Lowell hymn: "Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side."

In the United States of America, I believe we are approaching such a moment. It does not matter whether you are a Republican or Democrat. Or what religion you follow. It does not matter whether you are liberal or conservative. What matters is whether you believe in the idea of the United States of America and the rule of law.

Do you believe in the right to vote, our most sacred right?If you do, you must stand up and be heard. You must be counted. This is our moment to decide. Otherwise, rather than the will of the majority of the people, I fear we will be led by a minority kept in place by passionate extremists.

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township