One of the most important characteristics of great leadership is personal accountability.

Accountability for leaders involves behaviors like: taking ownership for their results; serving others rather than fulfilling only their own desires; being willing to listen and seriously consider feedback they receive, both appreciative and constructive; making morally sound decisions; knowing their strengths and weaknesses; building on their strengths and using others to support them in their areas of weakness; being honest; being willing to openly share their plans and priorities; and being trustworthy, with actions that match their words.

If the leader’s words and actions reflect an unawareness of issues in their sphere of influence, or if they continually blame others when things go wrong, or if they continually make excuses for their failures, then I suggest they do not exhibit accountability, but victimhood.

Simply put, leaders exhibit accountability by acknowledging the reality of the situation they are in, taking ownership of that situation, finding solutions and, finally, making the solution happen.

Each of us can hold our leaders accountable. Just use the four steps in the last part of the paragraph above to challenge your leaders.

Wouldn’t we be better off if we had more accountable leaders and fewer victims?

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township