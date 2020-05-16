The lack of personal courage among our political class is astounding. In my view, nearly all are continuing to take the most conservative path at every opportunity to ensure that — in retrospect — no one can accuse them of being responsible for even one coronavirus-related death after a reopening order. Those decision-makers who press forward with reopening plans are deemed heartless and cruel.

If this pandemic has done anything, it has confirmed the weakness of the decision-makers at every level of government. It is a sad state that we find ourselves in.

George Kuruc

Ephrata