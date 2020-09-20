I was disheartened by the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Sept. 6 letter “Christians: Don’t vote for Democrats.”

The letter writer claims that, “They (Democrats) are in favor of abortion and gay marriage.” The writer and those who believe this are, in my view, misinformed. If Republicans, Democrats or independents believe this, I would hope they would better educate themselves on these issues.

These laws give people, like the letter writer and myself, the freedom to make choices for themselves. That’s quite different from being “in favor of abortion and gay marriage.”

That’s one decision I cannot make for anyone else, and I don’t wish to. I’d hope that more people think the way I do and believe in this great country of ours. We allow our fellow human beings to make the best choice for themselves. That choice includes what party to vote for and why — as well whom to form a marital union with.

For those who throw stones at people who have made the decision to abort an unborn child, maybe you should look into why the choice was made before throwing that first or next stone. I’m sure that choice was not an easy one made by a pregnant woman!

But then, maybe the letter writer has never sinned and has the biblical right to throw that first stone.

Jessica Warner

Manheim Township