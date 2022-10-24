1619 — First enslaved people arrive in North America’s English colonies.

1857 — U.S. Supreme Court rules in Dred Scott v. Sandford.

1865 — First Juneteenth.

1865 — 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified.

1868 — 14th Amendment ratified.

1896 — Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson.

1939 — “Strange Fruit” sung by Billie Holiday.

1954 — Supreme Court rules in Brown v. Board of Education.

Between 1955 and 1968 — More than 55 civil rights leaders and activists, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., are slain.

1964 — Civil Rights Act signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

1965 — Voting Rights Act signed by Johnson.

2008 — Donald Trump and others initiated the fallacious “birther movement” against Barack Obama, an African American who went on to become the duly elected U.S. president.

2010 — Supreme Court rules in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

2013 — Supreme Court rules in Shelby County v. Holder.

2016 — Trump lies in arguing that Ted Cruz’s win in Iowa Republican caucus was fraudulent.

2016 — Trump fraudulently claims that he won the popular vote in the presidential election.

2020 — In the months leading up to the presidential election, Trump, sensing he would lose, begins making numerous baseless accusations that the upcoming election will be fraudulent.

Late 2020 — Trump calls upon state election officials to fraudulently change election results.

2021 — Supreme Court rules in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee.

Trump has continued with the Big Lie, called white supremacists “my people” and incited an insurrection. Nevertheless, almost no one in his Republican Party has the spine to call him out or explain why they continue to support the Big Lie — knowing its impact on Americans' confidence in the voting process and democracy. Why does one suspect that impact is Trump’s true nefarious intent?

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz: Do you care to respond?

Melvin Hess

Lititz