Like it or not, the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has made our private liberties vulnerable to the votes of state legislatures.

As I view it, what medicines we can take, what medical procedures we can select, who we can marry, how we can prevent pregnancy, and how we make love are no longer constitutionally protected liberties. None of these highly personal decisions are specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution.

By overturning Roe, this current court leaves it to each state legislature to decide what rights we have. Some state legislatures have already returned to the times when they prohibited some of these private decisions. Some states are prosecuting those who chose to act on their own unique circumstances, beliefs, conclusions and values.

Since we seemingly can no longer rely on the liberty guarantees in our Constitution, we must make clear through our votes that we do not want government restricting our private, personal choices.

We must elect legislators who will respect our personal liberties and not impose their personal beliefs on everyone.

The Supreme Court has given us the responsibility to make clear how much we value our personal freedoms. Going forward, our freedom to live our personal lives as we want will be on each ballot. Please vote Nov. 8, because our freedoms depend on who we elect.

Kenneth Ralph

East Hempfield Township