Work will feed the hungry. Work will pay the bills. Work will give you a sense of purpose for your life and family. It is part of your right to life, liberty and freedom of speech and religion in the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

Without work, I believe you have socialism — a government with power over everything you say and do. Corrupt, power-hungry politicians, who give us empty promises, take away our God-given freedoms and our money. Then they will ask for more of the same.

Will you be fed by the bread of work? Will we be a country of people free to choose our own destiny?

I believe fake news media and power-hungry politicians feed us with fearmongering lies every day, and that they cover up what they don’t want us to know or see to stay in power. They rarely give positive or encouraging news to get Americans back to work, so we can prosper on our own.

This presidential election year, all Americans will have a choice. Which America do you want for yourselves, your family and the future of your country? Do you want socialism with censorship and empty promises from corrupt, power-hungry politicians, or an America of freedom for all the people? Our constitutional freedoms and ultimate destiny are at risk in this November election. We the people get to decide which we want.

Sandy Fry

Strasburg Township