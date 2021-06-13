Regarding the front page of the June 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline and the beautiful illustration of a picture postcard of idyllic Lancaster County and an Amish farmer behind his plow horses (“Greetings from Lancaster”):

I find this kind of ironic. If tourists are coming to Lancaster County for the slow, peaceful, less hectic, less stressful experience (which I doubt they are) that LNP | LancasterOnline depicted in that illustration, I think they will be sadly disappointed.

As a native of this county, everywhere I travel these days all I see is an ever-shrinking amount of farmland. I see one housing development after another under construction — squeezing in as many houses as they possibly can.

Ever-expanding industrial parks. More and more retail shopping. More hotels. More traffic. There is now consideration of a new prison gobbling up more farmland just outside of Lancaster city.

The tourism rebound mentioned in the article listed theaters, restaurants, shopping, Dutch Wonderland, etc. There’s nothing wrong with that, but you had better come up with a new hook to beckon tourists to our area.

Pretty soon, the illustration on your front page will no longer exist. It will be relegated to the past.

Bonnie Meads

Mount Joy Township