Years ago, when returning from a trip out west, we flew over the arid areas of the desert Southwest, and I was surprised to see what I supposed to be a lot of small lakes. Eventually, of course, I realized what I was seeing was actually a lot of shadows from the clouds we were flying above.

Recently, while doing a crossword puzzle, I encountered a word defined as “chair,” to follow the letters SEA on the grid. Of course, I put down “seat,” but then realized the crossing word came out reading “sweat.” Huh? That didn’t make sense. Consulting the first clue again, I found what it really said was “char.” Thus I now had “sear,” which formed a more appropriate “swear.” Once again, I’d had a misperception — one of many, I must say, that I encounter while doing these puzzles.

I’ll conclude with the silliest mistake of all, which occurred earlier this year. When driving home from downtown, I encountered a new (as I thought) sign and was quite surprised to see that it read “Dog-Free Zone.’’ I had never seen such a sign and supposed it might have had to do with the fact that there was a nearby school where children had been feeling threatened by some neighborhood dogs. Of course, when I got closer, I saw it really stated “Drug-Free Zone.’’ Did I feel silly.

Mildred K. Henderson

East Hempfield Township