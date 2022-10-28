On Election Day, think about who you want to represent you in Congress. Do you want someone who voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and has praised the greatness of former President Donald Trump?

Do you want someone who voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and thus against jobs for our area?

If you are a veteran, do you want someone who voted against access to quality health care related to toxic exposures like burn pits?

Do you want a congressman who voted against the capping of insulin prices?

In the upcoming year, do you want a Republican congressman who could very likely vote to end Social Security if we have a Republican-controlled Congress?

A Republican-led Congress could also vote to end the capping of the price of insulin.

In our view, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker continues to support legislation that endangers our community, our economy, our environment and especially our democracy. He is seemingly out only to empower himself — not to look out for the people of his district.

Elect Democratic candidate Bob Hollister — the man who won’t dodge questions, will be available to all his constituents, knows the meaning of compromise and will protect our democracy!

Linda and Ed Spotts

Ephrata