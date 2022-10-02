It is very tempting to tear into a rant about who wrought what and why (“What Democrats have wrought in US,” Sept. 23 letter) but, in my opinion, the “disaster” to our nation occurred Jan. 6, 2021.

Repeating the dog-whistle issues like socialism, Black Lives Matter, immigration, etc., is an effort to deflect from the seriousness of that day and the negative effect the previous administration had on our union by lying to cultivate a distrust in our elections. Cheating by attempting to use fake electors was the natural next step.

Although I can appreciate the faithful letter writer’s mission to counter a progressive narrative, I believe that his argument about a rampant liberal press making fallacy into truth is too ironic to excuse, my friend.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township