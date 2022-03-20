In his op-ed that was published in the March 13 Perspective section (“The American right seems to worship strongmen”), The New York Times’ Paul Krugman noted that there are some Americans who have decided to embrace former President Donald Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin.

Through the echo chamber of Fox News and similar outlets, messages have been amplified in support of Putin’s worldwide disinformation campaign as he wages a brutal and unjustifiable war in Ukraine.

As a result of the media wars for ratings, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, as well as others, represent fabrication as fact and lend credence on a nightly basis to statements made by conspiracists and anti-government and anti-democracy “patriots.”

It was Abraham Lincoln, running for the U.S. Senate in 1958, who said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Our democracy is standing on one leg on a precipice. The remedies against such division are to reject extremism, to denounce disinformation and tribalism, and to carefully evaluate all who wish to represent us. We must elect only leaders, Republican or Democratic, who seek to form a more perfect union — not those who seek to dissolve it.

A little wishful thinking here, with apologies to poet Emma Lazarus and Lady Liberty:

Give me your Betrayers, your Purveyors of lies,

your wealthy Oligarchs yearning to breathe tax-free;

the Despots and the Demagogues of your soulless wars.

Send These in the name of Justice, I implore.

Against Them, I will lift my lamp to shine on Truth,

and I will lock the Golden Door.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township