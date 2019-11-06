In the late 1970s, I lived in a country ruled by a military junta. A few years prior, this country’s elected government had been eliminated by a right-wing coalition. The new government became known for its brutality toward dissidents. Over 3,000 people disappeared, hauled off by police in the middle of the day or night and never seen again. Tens of thousands were tortured and imprisoned. A curfew meant that anyone out at night could be taken to prison or shot.
I remember how we Americans were invited to the U.S. Embassy on July 4. I stared at our flag, thinking I’m glad people can’t disappear in my country. I live in a democracy so stable that nothing bad could ever happen there.
Now, 40 years later, I’m not so sure. I worry about a president who calls those who disagree with him “human scum” and “traitors,” who constantly lies, who is ignorant about the Constitution and too lazy to learn, who enriches himself at taxpayers’ expense, who obstructs investigations, who extorts foreign governments for political gain, who encourages violence against those who oppose him, who fails to disavow the hate groups that support him, who calls the free press “the enemy of the people,” who undermines fundamental government institutions, and who claims his power is unlimited.
Most of all, I worry about the widespread, unshakable support for this man. Our democracy is not guaranteed. We could easily forfeit it, waving the American flag before us as we go.
Brenda Eichelberger
West Donegal Township