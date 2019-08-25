Far too many letters to the editor confuse the role of religion and that of politics. In result, morality and therapy are expected to solve problems more properly given to democratic instruments.
The genius of the American separation of church and state includes the disavowal of the theocratic “divine right of kings.” In our declaration of freedom from autocracy, we moved the vote from an elite chosen by God to the people. A private role for God was not forbidden, but social problems were reserved for political procedures.
It thereby follows that the problem of excessive gun ownership and violence is neither a private moral issue nor a mental health solution. The Bible and all the counselors in the country are not an answer to the question of weapon accessibility. To claim otherwise easily serves the insincerity of diverting attention from a solution. The lack of good laws can be matched by bad religion.
The people in a free society have the inalienable right to utilize democratic procedures to deal with what rightly can be termed a structural problem. Such an emergency is in stark contrast to one that can adequately be dealt with by voluntary individual compliance. To deny this right is to thwart democracy and to disempower popular sovereignty.
Democracy is the process of finding common ground in the enactment of law. For this to work, a spirit of comity must prevail, which presently does not exist. So the tragedy goes on, children die, and possible solutions perish.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown