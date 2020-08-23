The battles to protect our democracy from the corrupt actions of the president and his political lackeys are for the purpose of strengthening our government, our Constitution and the freedoms of the American people.

They are battles to save the most sacred statements of our country’s history. These are battles for the meaning of democracy, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

These battles are being waged against the sole purpose of holding power that is seemingly leading us in the direction of fascism and away from our beloved democracy.

These battles are like walking along the edge of a high cliff. If we allow ourselves to be careless and wander too close to the edge, the ground becomes less and less stable. Eventually, it will collapse. And, as our government loses its bedrock principles, I fear we will also move away from the messy business we called democracy — the debate and discussion of ideas and beliefs, resulting in reasonable consensus.

Democracy does not just involve some people mandating what we will do. It requires all people to have a voice and to use their voice — to vote — toward what we believe are the best outcomes for all.

The questions, then: Do we want to discuss, debate and explore reasonable arguments, with a voice for all in the decision-making process? Or do we want to become the weak and timid, too afraid to make a decision and thereby submitting to dictatorial controls? The choice is in our hands.

John Guilfoyle

Washington Boro