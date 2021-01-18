U.S. elections were designed to be run by state and local authorities. With 50 states and hundreds of counties that have been given this responsibility, the details are never going to be handled exactly the same everywhere.

At some point, democracy depends on people trusting the laws and procedures that have served us relatively well and made our peaceful transitions of power a model for the world.

After courts have already heard and dismissed at least 60 election-related lawsuits by the Trump campaign, it is irresponsible to continue to give further credence to lies and conspiracy theories questioning election results that have been put forth for months by the president and his supporters.

The context from which one speaks matters! Continuing to express doubt — before and after an assembly of thousands of people who have threatened, injured, destroyed and disrupted the legal workings of democracy — makes one complicit in the horrendous outcome we witnessed in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was one of those expressing doubt, even after seeing where doubt has led.

If a person lights a match next to a pile of gasoline-soaked rags, they cannot later claim, “I didn’t intend to cause an explosion; I just lit a match.”

Sue Wagner Fields

Elizabethtown