President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon an ally, one who sacrificed more than 11,000 lives in fighting the Islamic State group to make the U.S. and the world safer from terrorism, and leaving them to be overpowered by an authoritarian regime, is an example of ingratitude and callousness.
Once again, this president has disgraced our nation before the eyes of the world, offended our allies and made us less safe from terrorism.
I cannot understand why or how GOP members of Congress continue to condone this man’s hateful and divisive rhetoric, erratic behavior, habitual lying and disrespect for the rule of law and our country’s Constitution. These actions are harmful to the stability of our nation and American values. How do such actions make a nation great?
Our democracy is being challenged from within. It is time for members of Congress to become statesmen, not puppets, and do their job of oversight of the executive branch of government.
Enough is enough!
James Mummert
Lancaster