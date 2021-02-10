There have been a lot of negative letters to the editor lately criticizing former President Donald Trump. Certainly some of the criticism is justified and I am not taking a position pro or con on his behalf but I encourage everyone to read a book that explains a lot of the corruption in our government. It will help everyone to better understand our deteriorating overall society.

The book is “A Republic Under Assault: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom” by Tom Fitton. He is the president of Judicial Watch, a government watchdog. His book provides a very disheartening picture of the workings of our federal government and the corruption and lying that are so prevalent within it.

I suggest you pick up a copy at your local library and read it entirely for a better understanding of our disturbing situation. It is a reminder that term limits for our politicians may reduce the cover-ups and lying that now occur.

Larry Knepper

New Holland