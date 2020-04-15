Recently, I have seen an increase in partisan attacks by Republican politicians and commentators. Our bipartisan response to the COVID-19 crisis was very short-lived. Many of these accusations, in my view, are based on shaky ground and wither when confronted with facts.

Here are just two.

Statement: Democrats held up the coronavirus relief bill for a week, jeopardizing small businesses.

Fact: Democrats were not included in the writing of the bill, so when they wanted to modify some of its contents and add oversight measures, it took the GOP a week to negotiate an agreement before the bill was passed along. (By the way, no Democrats were invited to the signing ceremony despite their near-total support of the final bill.)

Meanwhile, in refusing to modify voting rules in Wisconsin to encourage absentee voting, Republicans effectively disenfranchised voters, who had to choose risking their health in order to vote.

Statement: Mail-in ballots lead to fraud.

Fact: Large-scale fraud related to absentee ballots has never been found in the U.S. (In fact, Trump has voted via absentee ballot.) It just so happened that most of the people who were voting this way were Democrats.

Our country needs a commander in chief, not a chief cheerleader, in this time of peril. We need someone who accepts responsibility for their decisions (right and wrong) and doesn’t always accuse others for their own shortcomings. Someone who sees oversight as a help and not a hindrance. Someone who doesn’t lie and then accuse others of it. With Trump the the buck never stops here.

Mark Hirschman

Lititz