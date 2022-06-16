I am obliged to respond to Kathleen Parker’s column that was published in the June 7 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Yes, it's time to arm our teachers”). I do not doubt her sincerity and salute the admission of bias. However, I believe that she views the issue of mass shootings too narrowly.

This matter goes beyond just proposing the arming of teachers. The United States is supposed to be leader among developed countries. Yet it is no longer safe for us to send our children to school, shop in a store, go to work, attend a house of worship or simply walk the streets. And this reality is no longer “confined” to city neighborhoods.

I am not an absolutist. There are areas where the proper possession and use of a license firearm is necessary because a police response may not be immediately available. However, the Second Amendment is a right, not a commandment. Responsibility must include proper firearms training and regular practice, the proper storage of weapons and prompt reporting of the loss or theft of a firearm.

Remember, not everyone is capable of shooting another person. And how would a teacher secure a firearm so that a student would not access to it?

The AR-15 was designed as a weapon of war, not hunting. Its ammunition is designed to inflict maximum trauma on the human body. And if the shooter is wearing body armor, an opposing pistol round will not penetrate it.

It is past time for gun safety reform, not just talk. Oh, and for those who shout their pro-life positions, I must ask why some of you aren’t supporting gun safety measures? What is the use of a child being born — only to be shot in infancy, childhood or adolescence?

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz