“What we need in the United States is not division; what we need in the United States is not hatred; what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom, and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they be white or they be Black.”

These are Robert Kennedy’s words on April 4, 1968 — the tragic day in our history when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

This country was built in large part on the backs of slaves from Africa. No greater injustice — nothing close to that shameful tragedy — exists in our nearly 2 1/2 centuries of existence as a nation. More than 50 years have passed since Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were ruthlessly assassinated for espousing their beliefs in justice for all. More than 150 years have passed since President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated for his belief that all men are created equal.

Unbelievably, we are still engaged in a great civil war. Sadly, a leader who seeks to divide us rather than unite us was placed in the highest office. I am hopeful the great experiment known as the United States of America will finally result in liberty for all, rather than justice for some. It is up to us to use our inalienable right, whether in person or by mail-in ballot, on Nov. 3 to ensure that justice prevails and give ultimate meaning to George Floyd’s death.

Gary Ziffer

Lancaster