The response to the serious threat of COVID-19 has brought out the best and the worst in how we treat one another as humans and fellow Americans.

Among the best: doctors, nurses, first responders, essential workers and front-line advisory panels on viral threats that provide daily advice, updates and reassurance that actions to protect us are taking place. They are the saving forces we count on to get beyond this pandemic with the least amount of harm, while providing what can be maintained of normalcy. They face the hidden dangers of personally contracting the virus.

Among the worst: Trump-haters and liberal reporters taking delight in what some are calling “Trump’s Katrina” (turning off half the populace in so doing). And President Donald Trump himself, by not allowing knowledgeable experience to lead us through a fearful pandemic — insisting on turning virus updates into mini-campaign rallies. Quiet your diatribes, Trump; it might quiet the haters.

Also, battling over who, where and when people can return to work. Financially stable people who have everything needed brought to their door complain because those who don’t have that luxury want to return to their livelihoods. Running our country on arbitrary decisions is running our country into the ground — risking making America’s underclass a permanent underclass. More jobs could be done safely under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines than the arbitrarily designated “essential” workers, whose jobs often deal with large numbers of people. Jobs where few are encountered in the workday are being treated unfairly. They know it and are rightfully protesting.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township