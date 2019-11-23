There has been a lot of talk about climate change. In my opinion, it’s a little too late to try to make a difference. I also believe that the only way to stop climate change is to stop progress.
Anything that emits any kind of smoke, gas or fumes is contributing to global warming. You have factories, cars, airplanes and rockets.
The way I figure it is this: Our atmosphere is a body just like our human bodies. When a virus invades our bodies, we react, get a fever and then our temperature spikes. The same thing is happening to our atmosphere. All the spaceships, satellites, weather balloons and space stations that are out there are like a virus to our atmosphere. Our atmosphere is getting a fever, and it looks like the temperature won’t be coming down any time soon.
Dora Catherson
Lancaster