We are standing on the edge of an environmental, economic and political precipice. This month has seen the four hottest days ever recorded on Earth. Climate change has brought on more floods, droughts and heat waves.

The middle class has been shrinking over the past 40 years, with many people moving into a lower socioeconomic bracket and others going higher. This lopsidedness has resulted in a decline of home ownership, a rise in income inequality and fewer individuals pursuing higher education.

In essence, the rich continue to get richer, and more people face poverty, homelessness and unemployment.

Politics is at the root of these issues. The polarization that was most noticeably present after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 has always existed, but bipartisanship was put aside.

The rise of partisan politics has rendered Congress unable to pass a budget on time since 1996, and now we have a U.S. Supreme Court that is out of touch with the American people’s opinions.

While it’s easy to blame politicians, the truth is that many of us have become apathetic to politics. In a USA Today poll taken in 2012, 59% of respondents said they stopped paying attention to politics because they believed that “nothing ever gets done” in government.

Caring about our future means holding our politicians (local, state and federal) accountable for their actions and ethics. We need to understand their voting record, engage them, stop the spread of misinformation and — most importantly — vote. All of us have an active role in making a better tomorrow. We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines anymore.

April Madres

Manheim Township