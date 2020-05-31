We all know the idea of “survival of the fittest.” The environment of your jungle may differ from that of others, but it is a jungle nonetheless. People will do what they need to do to survive. Those who don’t and who do not have a benefactor might perish.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve heard and read that our elected leaders have taken away our constitutional rights and freedoms.

I don’t see it that way. We are free to do whatever we want. Consequences will result from our behaviors. We will celebrate — or suffer — as the result of our behaviors.

Actions taken or not taken by those we have elected to govern us are (hopefully) intended for our common good. What we do in response to those actions is up to us. After all, we are free.

Do consider the possible consequences of your actions; not only for yourself, but also for others.

Henry Michel

East Hempfield Township