Congressman Lloyd Smucker is a seditionist in my view and deserves all the vitriol he has generated. But let us not forget the other Republicans from Lancaster County who helped Smucker earn this response.

We have the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Lancaster County’s Bryan Cutler, who essentially helped the voter fraud issue and the Big Lie move forward. Cutler had two phone conversations with the chief insurrectionist, then-President Donald Trump, in early December.

If Cutler had the morality and ethics of the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, he would have made it clear to Trump that there was no fraud in Pennsylvania that could change the election results. Instead, Cutler seemingly massaged a way to allow this Big Lie to continue toward its Jan. 6 calamity. Cutler had two personal opportunities to plainly speak truth to power. I believe he failed twice, and thus his inaction helped to lead to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The supporting cast also includes, in my view, all of the Lancaster County Republican delegation to Harrisburg, including state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin and state Reps. Mindy Fee, Keith Greiner, Dave Hickernell, Steven Mentzer, Brett Miller and David Zimmerman. None firmly said no to the seditionist act of continuing the Big Lie about “voter fraud.” I believe they, too, bear significant responsibility for the Jan. 6 event. They are seditionists and should forever be labeled so.

Tom Gemmill

Manor Township