I am writing this in response to the July 21 Sunday LNP column by Jeff Young, “Gerber’s a different breed.” It is appreciated, but there are so many others who share in what I am doing. I am just one of many coaches, league officials, umpires and referees who together work with kids to learn through sports how to compete, be part of a team and work toward the goal of excellence as a team in whatever we do. No person alone gets anything accomplished; it takes a team to do things.
I am proud to be part of a team. I am fortunate to be part of a few athletic programs: Lanco Midget baseball, Penn Manor boys basketball, Conestoga Valley High School baseball and in the past Hempfield boys basketball, Hempfield Youth Association baseball, Hempfield youth football and cheerleading. During my time in these organizations, I worked with so many others who wanted to make the experience a good one for the youth we were serving.
For me, participating in youth sports was a privilege and also an escape from the stress in my life. Coaching kids is fun as well as work. I have learned over the past 35 years that sports can be a positive experience in young men’s lives and can most of all teach them the importance of teamwork. I enjoy bumping into the men I coached when they were kids and they still call me Coach — that is rewarding to me.
Ken Gerber
Coordinator
Lanco Midget 17U Baseball League