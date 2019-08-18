Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s words of advice (“We may disagree, but we can walk together in faith,” July 28 Sunday LNP) from the Bible’s Book of Micah were good. He wrote, “I want us to collectively build on the teachings of Micah, to do justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with my God.’’
We should also pay attention to Micah 3:2-3. It states, “Should you not know justice, you who hate good and live evil; who tear the skin from my people and the flesh from their bones.”
This passage seems to describe what happens to an unborn child during an abortion procedure. An innocent, developing human being is brutally dismembered inside of its mother’s womb. It is obviously not kind or just to violently end the life of a preborn baby in this gruesome manner.
That said, it’s ironic how some secularists preaching about protecting the environment and saving animals from extinction tolerate the mass destruction of unborn infants. All in the name of “so-called’’ health care, and reproductive rights.
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township