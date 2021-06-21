I appreciate the writer of the June 8 letter attempting to make the absurd sum of a trillion dollars more comprehendible for readers (“Thinking about all the trillions”).

I have a simpler way, though, to visualize this unimaginable sum of money. The wealthiest 10 Americans have a combined fortune of about $1 trillion. So, take the 10 richest people in the United States, put them into a room and — voila! — a trillion dollars visualized! Much simpler!

Need more than a trillion dollars? The wealthiest 50 Americans have about $2 trillion in wealth!

Need more? The United States has about 650 billionaires, and their combined wealth tops $4 trillion!

If you feel like you are paying more in taxes to fund less effective government services, it is because the richest in our society have extracted unimaginable amounts of wealth, hoarded it, no longer have an obligation to put any of it toward the public good and have convinced many people that they are the righteous ones!

I recall the ovations the billionaire former president received from his base for openly bragging about how smart he was for cheating the tax system!

The June 8 letter writer stated, “Some politicians tell us that these trillions will be paid for by taxing the rich and corporations. Really?”

I respond: Really!

For readers who want a good resource to visualize what I view as the unimaginably sickening and immoral wealth distribution of the United States, I recommend going to Matt Korostoff’s website using this link: lanc.news/wealth.

Bill Smith

Columbia