Has Puerto Rico been a drain on the U.S.? The Jan. 28 letter “Investigate aid to Puerto Rico” questions the economic impact of aid to the island on the U.S. economy.
Wall Street companies and political interests that are draining the life out of common American citizens also have squeezed the labor and resources of Puerto Ricans for decades, as evidenced by the following:
— After the imposition of U.S. citizenship in 1917, the use of Puerto Rico’s young people as, essentially, cannon fodder in foreign wars.
— The destruction of parts of Puerto Rico’s rainforest via military experimentation with Agent Orange.
— The complete deterioration and radioactive contamination of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, with cancer cases and deaths allegedly caused by abandoned military ordnances.
— The use of Puerto Ricans in birth control and mass sterilization experiments in the mid-20th century.
— The forced payment to hedge fund investors, among others, of an unbearable debt caused by the corrupt mismanagement of government functionaries responding only to Wall Street interests and some politicians in Congress (the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act).
Finally, the earthquake relief funds assigned to the island are not a favor. Puerto Ricans have a right to them as humans and American citizens. Once these funds are released for reconstruction and the demand of the Puerto Rican people for an independent auditing of the debt is satisfied, then we can work with Congress on our process of “cutting loose” colonial bondage.
José E. Díaz
Manheim Township