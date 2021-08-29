Regarding the Aug. 15 letter “Undervaluing workers in nursing homes”:

Yes, employees of nursing faculties do perform invaluable services. Yes, these facilities do make a profit. People are not in any business to be just nice guys. Unless you have a contract, employment is at will, meaning that your employer can fire you or you can quit at any time.

Not all jobs pay the same wage. If you possess the skill set needed to fill the jobs at a department store, a fast-food business or a convenience store, apply for a higher-paying job, if that is your goal.

But the grass may not be greener on the other side of the fence. Will you have to stand for your entire shift, with a 15-minute break and a lunch break? Are the benefits the same? Vacation? If you are on an assembly line, you can’t just walk away for a restroom break or a cigarette.

If you are unhappy at your job, it shows. Your negativity affects the other employees. They may be happier without you complaining. A new job might be exactly what you need to attempt, because it might make you realize that your current job is not just based on an hourly wage, but whether you are happy there.

If you are unhappy with the reimbursement of these facilities, see your congressional representatives, who determine the monies that nursing homes receive. Make a positive, constructive change, not just a complaint.

Pat Houck

Nazareth, Northampton County