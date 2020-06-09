This country needs a cold case investigation unit for the examination of past deaths of minorities in police custody. I believe some of the police officers still on some of these forces have been committing crimes of this magnitude for years that have gone unaddressed.

There is evidence to be gained by talking to witnesses from each case, especially the other officers on the scene at the time the acts were perpetrated. If you take a look at some recent cases, I believe you can see how complicit some of the other officers were when things got out of hand.

In Oklahoma in 2016, police officer Betty Jo Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed man with his hands up, and there were officers all around the situation and two in a helicopter. One officer, from hundreds of feet in the air, saw a black man and opined, “That looks like a bad dude.” Before Crutcher could say anything to any officer, he was racially profiled on the street and from the air. He looked like a “bad dude” because he was black!

I believe officers like those in the helicopter in Oklahoma should be charged also, because they contribute to stereotypes that got these men killed.

We solicited, asked, pleaded and begged for reform; but, as in the Bible, Pharaoh’s heart hardened. In these cases, the Pharaoh would be the leaders of these police unions who pit the community against the police to keep their culture protected.

Another case: Please research New York City Police Department detective Louis Scarcella, who seemingly framed black men throughout his career.

Roger Culbreth Sr.

East Hempfield Township