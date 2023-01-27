I very much appreciated the Spotlight PA article on light pollution that was published in the Jan. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline (“In Pa. Wilds, darkness lovers act”).

I would simply add that saving the night sky is important not only for preserving darkness so that we can view the beauty of our celestial universe, but it is also critical for the birds, mammals and insects that share this planet as a home.

Successful bird migration depends on a sky not polluted with false light, and most insects rely on an accurate measurement of the length of the day to regulate their seasonal periods of arrested development.

A good body of scientific evidence shows that such seasonal cycles are being disrupted by artificial light at night. The consequence is a form of ecological disaster caused by a mismatch between artificial light signals and the prevailing temperatures. We can help mitigate this situation by avoiding excessive light usage and making sure that light shields limit light scatter.

City and township municipalities could be enormously helpful with this issue by enacting and enforcing environmentally sound policies on light pollution.

David L. Denlinger

East Lampeter Township