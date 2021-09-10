The Sept. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Addiction crisis”) was interesting, but I believe it missed some important points.

While treatment facilities are a great start, they are only the starting point. Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous are not even mentioned. Their phone numbers were not listed, and yet they have helped millions of people.

My story is simple. I grew up in a house where my parents were alcoholics. I joined the Army at 17 and became a member of the 101st Airborne Division and was sent to Vietnam at 17.

When I came home, my father got sober in AA and died sober. My drinking took me through four rehabilitation stints and three jail terms, and my addiction continued until I ended up in a rehab facility called White Deer Run, when it was privately owned.

Since I got out of there, I have been sober a day at a time for 47 years. I was 25 when I got sober and I am 73 now.

Addiction can be treated, but I believe that in many cases, rehabilitation facilities are interested in only one thing: money.

AA and Narcotics Anonymous work better than rehabs, in my honest opinion.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Note: For more about Alcoholics Anonymous and to find local resources, go online to aa.org. For the same information about Narcotics Anonymous, go to na.org.